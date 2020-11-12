PMPML to use colour & QR codes to mark bus routes

A worker sanitises PMPML buses in Pune.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to use colour codes to make it easier for commuters to identify buses operating on specific routes. It will use QR codes to provide all information about its bus operations and services to commuters, officials said.

Under this initiative, which the transport body has named CARISMA (Colour coding All Routes to Identify and Simplify Maps and App), 140 routes in the city have been coded using 15 different colours. Buses operating on these routes will display the corresponding colours.

Information about routes and their nearest bus stop can be procured by using QR codes, which can be scanned using the appropriate phone application. The codes will be pasted inside the buses, on bus stops, and at bus depots.

“The route number, its colour code, and concerning QR code, will be prominently pasted on each bus, so passengers can identify a bus on the desired route easily. The QR code scanning will provide information about the bus number, route number, starting and ending points of service, and all prominent stoppages,” said Rajendra Jagtap, chairman and managing director, PMPML.

As per officials, colour codes have been pasted on 1,300 buses. The 53 buses operating under the ATAL scheme, launched last month, already bear the orange colour code, and the airport service has been branded pink.

“We will run this plan on a pilot basis for 90 days, and improve it by taking passenger feedback,” Jagtap said.

