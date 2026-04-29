PMPML to train bus drivers at IDTR from next week

A security breach that allowed a 20-year-old from Uttarakhand to steal a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus and steer it through busy city streets on Saturday afternoon has prompted the PMPML to issue a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all private bus contractors operating under its Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model.

The incident unfolded at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building terminus, where the driver of a bus on the Wagholi–PMC Building route left the ignition key inside the vehicle after being reassigned to a different route. Seizing the opportunity, the youth started the engine, pulled the bus out of the terminus, and drove it down Jangli Maharaj (JM) Road before reaching Gokhale Memorial Square on Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road, where a public event was underway, and police personnel were deployed. Alerted in time, the officers intercepted the vehicle and took the young man into custody. No injuries were reported.

The incident, described by PMPML as ‘extremely serious’ and a ‘significant threat to public safety,’ has now triggered a sweeping directive – addressed to all private bus contractors, the Chief Transport Manager (Operations), and all Depot Managers and DMEs – that lays down stringent rules governing the security, operation, and supervision of GCC buses across the network.

Vehicle security & driver conduct

The new SOP directs orders on vehicle security, mentioning that no bus is to be left unattended under any circumstances. Drivers are required to switch off the engine while parking, remove the ignition key and store it securely, engage the steering lock, and ensure all doors are firmly shut. Parking in unauthorised or secluded locations has been explicitly prohibited.

On driver conduct, the SOP mandates that drivers must not leave their vehicles unattended while on duty, and that a strict handover procedure be followed during driver changeovers – the very gap that made Saturday’s theft possible. Drivers are also required to carry a valid driving licence, a driver’s badge, and an identity card at all times. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicant is categorically prohibited, and reckless or negligent driving will invite strict disciplinary action.

In an important administrative measure, PMPML has directed that licences, badges, and identification tags of all drivers and conductors employed by private contractors must be registered with the PMPML’s office, along with necessary supporting documents. Furthermore, no contractor is permitted to appoint a driver who has previously been dismissed by the PMPML for misconduct or rule violations.

Supervision & GPS monitoring

The SOP also tightens supervisory requirements. Every operator must maintain a duty roster for drivers and conductors, exercise adequate supervision at both the depot and route levels, and mandatorily appoint a Nodal Officer. Also, the GPS system in all buses must be kept fully operational and continuously monitored, with regular preventive maintenance carried out to minimise breakdowns.

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On-board safety systems – including GPS tracking, CCTV cameras as stipulated in the agreement, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits – must be functional at all times. Any malfunction or defect must be repaired immediately.

Incident reporting & parking rules

Under the new framework, the following incidents must be reported to the PMPML Control Room without delay: theft or unauthorised use, accidents, and breakdowns or malfunctions. A written incident report must follow within 24 hours in every such case.

Buses are to be parked only at authorised depots or PMPML-approved parking sites. Overnight parking at unauthorised locations is strictly prohibited, and in the event of any misconduct occurring on an improperly parked bus at night, the entire responsibility will rest with the concerned service provider.

Penalties & compliance deadline

Violation of any said protocol will attract financial penalties as specified in the individual agreements. In serious cases, PMPML has reserved the right to terminate contracts outright and blacklist the operator. Repeated violations will be treated as a breach of contract, and all liability for accidents caused by negligence will rest squarely with the concerned operator.

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On the training front, monthly safety sessions for drivers have been made mandatory, with records to be maintained and submitted on demand. PMPML has also announced that surprise inspections will be conducted, with strict action to follow any detected violations.

All private bus contractors have been given seven days to submit a compliance report confirming adherence to the new directives.

“Following Saturday’s incident, a meeting was held by the PMPML officials, and a new SOP has been framed. Keeping safety as the priority, a driver’s training program is starting from next week at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR). It will be a two-day program, and a batch of 50 drivers will be sent. Priority now would be to train private contractors first, then PMPML-employed drivers, and it will be a continuous process,” said a senior PMPML official, who wished not to be named.