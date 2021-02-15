Alternative For Revenue Generation: PMPML to set up charging stations at depots in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad for private e-vehicles

At present, PMPML has two charging stations – one each at Bhekrainagar and Nigdi depots – and is planning to start four more with two each at PMC and Swargate. (Express photo)

The Pune Mahamangar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) will set up charging stations for private electric vehicles at its depots in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, as an alternative for revenue generation. The charging stations — about 10 to 15 — which may come up within a year, will also provide flexibility in charging PMPML-owned electric buses while providing an affordable option to owners of electric two-wheelers and cars.

According to officials, the project will help the city in faster adoption of e-vehicles by ensuring safe, reliable, accessible and affordable charging infrastructure.

The PMPML has 13 depots and 109 terminals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. It is also looking at the possibility of starting charging stations — with third-party involvement — at all these depots and some larger terminals.

At present, PMPML has two charging stations – one each at Bhekrainagar and Nigdi depots – and is planning to start four more with two each at PMC and Swargate. According to Rajendra Jagtap, chief managing director of PMPML, with the transport body’s plan to acquire environment-friendly electric buses, it will need more charging infrastructure to bring in flexibility.

“The PMPML will only invest space and private players will be responsible for erecting and operating the charging stations. We will use these in the night to charge electric buses while the private player can generate revenue by providing the service for private vehicles,” Jagtap said.

“The availability of charging stations at all our depots will provide flexibility to operate electric buses on all routes. We are operating 150 e-buses at present and will soon add 500 more. We will be needing more charging infrastucture,” he said.

“We have floated the notice inviting EOI (expression of interest) to understand the potential of the market and to see if private players are ready to come forward to use this revenue model,” he added.

According to the notice, the private agency that the transport body aims to hire for this purpose will be responsible for the installation of charging equipment as well as operation and maintenance of the stations.

Recently, the PMPML procured 25 9m Midi and 125 12m e-buses compliant with rapid transit via the gross cost contract (GCC) model. Out of the these, 25 9m Midi and 35 12m e-buses commenced commercial operations in February 2019 and July 2019, respectively. The transport body is in the process of procuring an additional 500 fully electric air-conditioned BRT-compliant e-buses on GCC basis.

As per the notice inviting the EOI, the PMPML aims to provide up to approximately 10 per cent of the area at its depots and terminal for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The PMPML’s own eBuses require intermittent charging of half an hour between two shifts of about eight hours each. The charging infrastructure developed through the project may be used to provide charging facilities for electric vehicles owned by the public at large during the operational hours of the eBuses on revenue sharing basis.