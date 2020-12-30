PMPML to procure 150 e-buses under Centre’s subsidy scheme

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has placed a work order to procure 150 e-buses on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis, using funds provided by the Union government under its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme. Under this scheme, the Centre is providing a one-time subsidy of Rs 55 lakh per bus.

As per the contract document cleared by PMPML’s board of directors on Monday, the transport body will pay Hyderabad-based OlectraGreentech Limited-Evey Trans Private Limited Rs 63.95 per km of gross operation. The buses will run for 225 km per day. “Of the total order, 75 buses will enter the PMPML fleet by September 2021 and the rest 75 will join operations by the end of December 2021. We have planned to operate 90 e-buses in the Pune Municipal Corporation jurisdiction and 60 buses in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction,” said PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Rajendra Jagtap.

The announcement was made by Pune MP Girish Bapat, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and member of PMPML’s board of directors Shankar Pawar, among others. The PMPML previously acquired 150 e-buses in 2018-19 and with the latest order, the total strength of the e-buses will reach 300. “We are in the process of acquiring 350 new e-buses and once these enter the fleet, we will have a total of 650 e-buses. This will be the highest number of e-buses in any city transport service,” Jagtap said.

Bapat said that the Union government is taking decisive steps to ensure that India moves towards pollution-free transport – in terms of both public utility vehicles as well as personal. “This scheme is providing financial assistance of about Rs 55 lakh per bus which cost about Rs 1.5 crore. The deadline to complete the work was by the end of April 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, it couldn’t be completed. Thankfully, the government allowed us an extension,” he said.

The 12-m-long, air-conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 33, plus wheelchair and driver seats, with electronically controlled air suspension. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters. The lithium-ion battery installed in the buses enables them to travel for more than 200 km on a single charge, subject to traffic conditions.

The cost of providing the electricity for changing the buses will be borne by the PMPML. “This cost is about an average of Rs 7 per kilometre,” said Jagtap.