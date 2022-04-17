PMPML to organise ‘bus day’ tomorrow

THE PUNE Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited is organising a ‘bus day’ on April 18, on the occasion of its 15th foundation day.

The PMPML will run maximum civic buses in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad area between 8 am and 8 pm on Monday, to create awareness about public transport. The traffic control branch of the Pune City Police has planned dedicated lanes for PMPML buses on the following routes: Kothrud depot to Deccan, J M Road, Swargate to Wadgaon Dhayari Phata, F C Road, Swargate to Shivajinagar (Bajirao Road) and Shivajinagar to Swargate (Shivaji Road).