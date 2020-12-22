PMPML to introduce rapid service on longer routes

his model – followed by 'fast locals' in Mumbai or Duronto Express of Indian Railways - will ensure that passengers reach their destinations faster.

To ensure shorter journey time on longer routes, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to experiment with rapid service on 11 long-distance routes by reducing the number of stops for select services. This model – followed by ‘fast locals’ in Mumbai or Duronto Express of Indian Railways – will ensure that passengers reach their destinations faster.

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Rajendra Jagtap said this experimental step will take off from December 25, and the service will be called ‘LTD Service’.

“This is a specialised new modification on existing longer routes, covering a distance between 20 and 40 km, with the number of stops ranging from 30 to 84. The LTD service buses will operate at a frequency of 25 minutes to an hour. The intention is to minimise journey time, improve speed and reach the destination faster. We will use smart e-buses for this purpose and fares will remain unchanged,” said Jagtap.

