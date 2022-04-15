PMPML to celebrate with 3-day initiative

STARTING APRIL 18, public bus transport company Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) will be launching a three-day initiative to encourage citizens to commute in public transport bus service while celebrating its foundation day.

The PMPML, which is jointly owned by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), operates in the Pune metropolitan region. “It has decided to celebrate April 18 as ‘Bus Day’ by bringing in 1,800 PMPML buses on city roads. The next day, it is celebrating its foundation day and would provide the service on concessional rate to all commuters. On April 20, only women commuters will get concessions,” PMPML Traffic Planner Dattatraya Zende said.

Fifteen years ago, PMPML was formed on April 19 from the merger of Pune Municipal Transport (PMT) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Transport (PCMT).

On April 18, it will provide a dedicated lane for its buses on the route from Kothrud Depot to Deccan, Swargate to Vadgaon Dhayari, Swargate to Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road, Jangli Maharaj Road and Fergusson College Road. Local police and volunteers would be roped in to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the dedicated lane. The next day, buses will ply on a minimum fare of Rs 5 and maximum fare of Rs 10 in PMC and PCMC area.

Punyadasham bus service of shorter distances in the central part of city, at a fare of Rs 10 normally, will be free for the day. Women commuters travelling in PMC and PCMC area within the city would be able to do so at a ticket fare of Rs 10.