PMPML stops operations on Shanipar-Neeljyoti route after ‘assault, robbery bid’ on conductor

OPERATIONS ON Shanipar-Neeljyoti route have been suspended until further notice by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) after an incident in which unknown persons allegedly assaulted the transport undertaking’s staff members at a bus stop in Janwadi, near Gokhale Nagar, and also tried robbing them of cash.

According to PMPML officials, the incident took place on Friday. The conductor who was attacked was identified as Kailas Randive. He has lodged a police complaint at Chaturshringi police station but there have been no arrests so far.

The PMPML stated that two boys barged inside a bus near Janwadi and attacked Randive. This happened after the duo got into a heated argument with the driver and conductor, after the bus grazed their two-wheeler.

Officials said the boys hurled a brick at a bus window, chased the bus and forced the driver to stop by intercepting the vehicle across the road.

On Tuesday, the PMPML also released footage from a CCTV camera showing two unknown persons slapping Randive and pouncing on him in the moving bus. The video also shows Randive hitting the men back as he is pinned to the floor.

“The administration of Swargate depot has decided to temporarily suspend operations on route 59 (from Shanipar to Neeljyoti) due to frequent incidents of assault against staff. Bus operations on the route will remain suspended until further orders,” said a PMPML official.

However, commuters are not happy with the response from the PMPML.

“It’s tragic that such an incident took place. It’s a sad commentary on the law and order situation in the city. But to suspend a service and make commuters suffer is not the right response. The PMPML could have instead approached the Police Commissioner and sought protection and action,” said Sanjay Shitole of PMP Pravasi Manch.

