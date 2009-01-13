PMPML rent: Rs 6.61 cr due

On one hand,Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has been receiving flak for hiking the bus fares,it has come to light that the public transport authorities yet to collect Rs 6.61 crore from the tenants and occupants of its properties that have been rented out. The activists have demanded that the PMPML authorities should first collect the dues from these tenants.

The information has come under the Right to Information (RTI). The defaulting entities include various government agencies like state forest office,divisional public welfare department,office of the sub-Post master,Import Export office,Income Tax,National Insurance Corporation,State Bank of India,Union Bank of India. The list also has a number of individual entities.

The Indian Express had published a report on January 4 highlighting how the PMC is on the one hand trying to overcome a severe fund crunch through loans from banks,is staring at outstanding property tax running into crores of rupees on the other. The RTI has highlighted that since the PMPML has not been paid the monthly rents,it has in turn not paid the property tax to the civic body.

Activist Jugal Rathi,Vivek Velankar and Vijay Kumbhar have demanded that the PMPML authorities should first collect the dues rather than the hike.

Meanwhile,the PMPML director board is going to hold a meeting on Wednesday regarding the fare hike. The PMPML had hiked the fare charges from September 18 after the fuel price hike.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App