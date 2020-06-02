PMPML set to transfer 300 daily wage workers to PCMC

Considering the workers’ plight, PMC and PCMC both stepped forward and promised to fund PMPML. (Source: File Photo) Considering the workers’ plight, PMC and PCMC both stepped forward and promised to fund PMPML. (Source: File Photo)

Transport undertaking PMPML on Tuesday said it will provide the list containing names of 300 daily wage workers to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the next two or three days. The daily wage workers, who are working with PMPML, are being transferred to PCMC.

The move comes after the PMPML decided to make 2,200 daily wage earners sit at home as it had no work for them during the lockdown.

Considering the workers’ plight, PMC and PCMC both stepped forward and promised to fund PMPML. PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar also asked PMPML to transfer those daily wage workers who live within the civic body’s jurisdiction. Hardikar last week said they will accommodate these workers.

PMPML CMD Naina Gunde said, “I received the letter from the PCMC chief for transferring the workers today. In next two or three days, we will provide the details of these workers so that they can be transferred to PCMC”.

On the payment of April and May salaries of these workers, Gunde said, “Our joint MD will meet both the commissioners on Wednesday and discuss the issue with them.”

PMC chief Shekhar Gaikwad said the PMC will provide at least Rs 2 crore assistance while the PCMC chief said they will provide whatever help is required to pay salaries to these workers.

