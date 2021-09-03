PMPML introduces cheaper daily pass rates, rejects fare hike proposal

A BOARD of directors (BOD) meeting of the transport body on Thursday decided to lower rates of daily and monthly passes issued by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamamdal Limited (PMPML).

Now, passengers travelling within the municipal limits of either Pune or Pimpri-Chinchwad will have to pay only Rs 40 for a daily pass while those crossing the jurisdiction of the two civicsbody can buy the same for Rs 50. An all-route daily pass can’t be bought for Rs 70, as earlier.

The meeting, attended by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, PCMC Mayor Usha Dhore, municipal commissioners from both the civic bodies and PMPML’s Chairman and Managing Director Laxminarayan Mishra also rejected a fare hike proposed by the administration of the transport body.

Apart from daily passes, differential costs have been introduced for monthly passes as well. A monthly pass to travel within the jurisdiction of one civic body (Pune or Pimpri-Chinchwad) will cost Rs 900 while for travel between the two jurisdictions it will cost Rs 1,200, and an all-routes pass will cost Rs 1,400.

“The BoD also decided to install solar panels on all the properties of PMPML, subscribe to a group accident insurance for all PMPML staffers and make permanent the appointment of 124 PMPML staffers to PCMC, who were deputed to work with the civic body temporarily,” said an official.