Original app shut for a day: How PMPML caught techie behind fake app for digital bus tickets, passes

Suspecting a rise in fake digital bus tickets, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) officials nabbed a software professional, who allegedly created a “fake mobile phone user interface”, resembling the original PMPML app.

An assistant depot manager of PMPML lodged the FIR at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday. Police said the accused is a 24-year-old software professional working with a private company and lives in Balaji Nagar, Pune.

“Apli PMPML” is the official PMPML app used for buying digital tickets, bus pass and live tracking on buses in Pune.

Last week, a youngster travelling on a PMPML bus was held with a fake digital bus ticket. During inquiry, the technical team of PMPML found that the youngster got the fake ticket using an app he had downloaded from “Discord”, an online platform.