Original app shut for a day: How PMPML caught techie behind fake app for digital bus tickets, passes

Suspecting a rise in fake digital bus tickets, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) officials nabbed a software professional, who allegedly created a "fake mobile phone user interface", resembling the original PMPML app. An assistant depot manager of PMPML lodged the FIR at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday. Police said the accused is a […]

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
4 min readPuneFeb 28, 2026 10:06 AM IST
An assistant depot manager of PMPML lodged the FIR at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday.
Suspecting a rise in fake digital bus tickets, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) officials nabbed a software professional, who allegedly created a “fake mobile phone user interface”, resembling the original PMPML app.

An assistant depot manager of PMPML lodged the FIR at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday. Police said the accused is a 24-year-old software professional working with a private company and lives in Balaji Nagar, Pune.

“Apli PMPML” is the official PMPML app used for buying digital tickets, bus pass and live tracking on buses in Pune.

Last week, a youngster travelling on a PMPML bus was held with a fake digital bus ticket. During inquiry, the technical team of PMPML found that the youngster got the fake ticket using an app he had downloaded from “Discord”, an online platform.

This was alarming. So PMPML planned an operation to trace more people travelling on fake digital tickets. Officials said as part of the operation, the original app of PMPML was purposefully kept closed or non-functional on Thursday and random checks were conducted on PMPML buses across the city.

Around 10.15 am, a PMPML ticket checker, Mitthu Bade, found a passenger with a suspicious digital pass at the Bharati Vidyapeeth BRT bus stop on the Pune-Satara road. The passenger had taken a bus from Katraj to Balajinagar route. Bade contacted the PMPML authorities for verification of his bus pass.

“As the original app of PMPML was closed, no digital bus pass was issued on Thursday. So the passenger was held for inquiry. His bus pass was fake. The inquiry revealed that he had allegedly created a fake mobile phone user interface, through which the fake PMPML bus pass was generated,” said Niranjan Tulpule, a senior PMPML officer.

Samrat Thorve, PMPML’s technical expert, said, “The passenger initially deleted the fraudulent files from his cellphone. But, during the inquiry, he admitted he was a software engineer and how he created the fake digital PMPML bus pass…”

PMPML authorities handed over the man to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. According to the police, the accused allegedly created a fake mobile application, which resembled the original PMPML app.

Police said the accused allegedly used the fake app for creating a bogus digital daily bus pass worth Rs 70. He then travelled free of cost, posing as an authorised bus pass holder, causing financial losses to the PMPML, police said.

As per a press release issued on Friday, the police have booked the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 318(4) (cheating) and Section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act.

Senior police inspector Rahul Khilare of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station said, “The accused has not been arrested. He works with a private company. We have seized his digital devices like mobile phone and laptop to investigate how the fake application of PMPML was created. A notice has been issued to the accused as per the law for probing the case further.”

When contacted, Alice Pore, Joint Managing Director, PMPML, said that essential steps would be taken against the fraudulent mobile apps and fake digital bus tickets.

Even last year in February, PMPML had issued an advisory warning people against fraudulent version of the “Apli PMPML” mobile application. PMPML had then filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Pune city police after finding advertisement of the fake PMPML app on various social media platforms, claiming that passengers can obtain free digital bus tickets and travel passes by downloading the fraudulent application on mobile phones.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

