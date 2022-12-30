scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

PMPML explores chances of introducing double-decker buses in Pune

PMPML will hold consultations with BEST on this issue, an official said.

Double decker bus plying in Maharashtra (FILE)
‘Can double-decker buses ply in Pune?’ is what Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is currently exploring and will soon hold consultations with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking of Mumbai where double-decker buses are operational.

Several large cities, including London and Mumbai, have double-decker buses that are popular with the local public. PMPML has recently added electric and air-conditioned buses to its fleet which have evoked a good response from the commuters.

In a recently held meeting of the transport utility’s board, the possibility of introducing double-decker buses was discussed.

Speaking about this, PMPML’s Managing Director Omprakash Bakoria said, “Mumbai is already using double decker buses but the infrastructure that it has is different from what we have in Pune. We will hold consultations with BEST on this issue. A report about the feasibility of double decker buses in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be prepared and then the future course of action will be decided.”

More from Pune

PMPML, a company that’s jointly owned by Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation, is often in the news for financial distress. The arrival of Metro trains to Pune, increasing competition from taxi and rickshaw aggregators and its own struggle to keep the buses up and running are some of the challenges that the transport body faces.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 15:09 IST
Live Blog

