PMPML driver, conductor take pregnant woman to hospital after ambulance service, police fail to help her

The driver and conductor of a PMPML bus on Friday helped a heavily pregnant woman reach the hospital after all her efforts to get any other mode of transport failed. Gayatri Sawant, 27, delivered a baby girl on Saturday morning.

Sawant, who lives with her mother in Wadgaon Dhayri area, developed mild labour pains around Friday noon. She called both an ambulance service and police for help, but neither turned up. “The ambulance driver said the hospital was too far. Similarly, the police also said they can’t help,” said Priti Sawant, mother-in-law of the woman.

Sawant then walked nearly 3 km, from her residence in Narhe all the way to Dhayri Phata. While she was waiting at the Dhayri Phata bus stop, she spotted a PMPML bus and frantically waved for it to stop. The bus was carrying employees of essential services.

The driver, Feroz Khan, stopped the bus and the conductor, Vijay More, stepped out. “When the woman said she needed to be rushed to the hospital as she was feeling uneasy, both the conductor and the driver decided to take the bus to Kamla Nehru Hospital…On the way, they called me and I gave them the green signal,” said Satish Gaate, depot manager at Swargate.

“The driver steered the vehicle slowly, avoiding speed-breakers and potholes. To reach the hospital 8-10 km away, the bus took 30-35 minutes,” he said.

Vijay More, the conductor, said, “… We asked all other passengers to get down… and we helped the woman board the bus. We made her lie down on a seat as she was in pain. It must have taken us nearly 30-35 minutes to reach the hospital at an extremely slow pace.” The woman also called her husband and mother-in-law, who live in Sangvi area.

Vijay More, the conductor, is a permanent employee of PMPML and has been working with the transport body for 18 years. Feroz Khan joined PMPML one month ago.

According to Priti Sawant, local corporator Yogesh Samel has promised to pay the hospital bill and take care of other needs of the baby and the mother.

