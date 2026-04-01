PMPML to introduce rapid charging system at depots to tackle mid-route breakdowns

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The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to overhaul its electric bus charging infrastructure, introducing direct current (DC) fast chargers alongside the existing alternating current (AC) units at its depots – a move officials say could significantly reduce the recurring problem of buses losing power mid-route.
Pune’s civic transport body, which runs a fleet of 535 electric buses across the city, has been battling a persistent operational challenge rooted in one of the core issues: charging takes far too long.
The Problem
Under the current AC charging setup, a full charge takes close to five hours. In a city where traffic congestion is almost a daily issue, that kind of downtime creates a cascading set of problems. Buses are required to return to depots by around 12:30 pm to begin charging for the second operational shift. In practice, however, heavy traffic frequently delays their arrival until 2 pm or later, leaving an already tight charging window even narrower.
Faced with this time crunch, drivers often cut the charging cycle short and dispatch buses before they are fully powered. The consequences are predictable: buses run out of charge mid-route, disrupting services, forcing trip cancellations and leaving commuters stranded. The financial toll on PMPML has been growing alongside the inconvenience to passengers.
The Plan
Following discussions last week with officials from Olectra – the manufacturer and technical partner for PMPML’s electric bus fleet – the transport body has decided to introduce DC fast chargers at its depots. The upgrade is expected to significantly bring the charging time down to roughly two hours.
Mahesh Awhad, Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML, said the transition will be carried out in phases, beginning at the Pune Station depot, with work likely to begin within 15 to 20 days.
Crucially, not all existing AC charging points will be converted: the extent of the switchover will be determined by installation costs and the capacity of the electrical load at each depot. “The attempt is to convert the maximum number of chargers to DC, keeping those constraints in mind,” he said. It is expected that the phased rollout across all depots will be completed within two months.
Why DC Fast Chargers
Unlike AC chargers, which rely on the vehicle’s onboard system to convert grid power, DC fast chargers handle the conversion externally and deliver current directly to the battery – enabling a much quicker turnaround.