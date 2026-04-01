PMPML to introduce rapid charging system at depots to tackle mid-route breakdowns

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to overhaul its electric bus charging infrastructure, introducing direct current (DC) fast chargers alongside the existing alternating current (AC) units at its depots – a move officials say could significantly reduce the recurring problem of buses losing power mid-route.

Pune’s civic transport body, which runs a fleet of 535 electric buses across the city, has been battling a persistent operational challenge rooted in one of the core issues: charging takes far too long.

The Problem

Under the current AC charging setup, a full charge takes close to five hours. In a city where traffic congestion is almost a daily issue, that kind of downtime creates a cascading set of problems. Buses are required to return to depots by around 12:30 pm to begin charging for the second operational shift. In practice, however, heavy traffic frequently delays their arrival until 2 pm or later, leaving an already tight charging window even narrower.