Pune’s PMPML to install CCTV and dashcams in all buses; 2,500 new buses by 2027

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and dashboard cameras (dashcams) across its entire bus fleet, Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad announced on Sunday. The move aims to resolve passenger grievances and establish the accurate sequence of events in road accidents.

Awhad noted that accidents involving PMPML buses are a recurring concern. “PMPML buses are involved in approximately 10 fatal accidents annually. Police often register cases holding the bus driver responsible; however, the driver is frequently not at fault. Dashcams will reveal the exact cause of accidents and would also help check traffic violations by drivers, such as jumping signals or halting buses on zebra crossings,” he said. He added that onboard CCTV cameras will also be installed to ensure the safety of female passengers.

On fleet expansion, Awhad announced a significant scale-up. “A total of 1,500 new buses, comprising 1,000 owned by the organisation and 500 under the GCC (gross cost contract) model, will be added to the PMPML fleet by the end of this year. Additionally, another 1,000 buses are set to join the fleet by 2027 under the central government’s PM e-Drive scheme,” he said. Routes with daily ridership exceeding 2,000 passengers are also slated for increased frequency, with a demand-based deployment model under consideration.

Awhad also outlined plans to improve last-mile connectivity from key transit hubs. “We plan to increase the number and frequency of buses to ensure that passengers alighting at railway stations, the airport, State Transport bus stands and metro stations can reach their destinations quickly,” he said. He also spoke of integrating bus and metro ticketing on the lines of the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative, so commuters no longer need to buy separate tickets for each mode of transport.

Overhauling bus stops

One of the more visible changes could be to PMPML’s bus stop infrastructure. Of roughly 9,000 bus stops across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, only 1,500 currently have shelters, while the remaining 7,500 consist of nothing more than a pole with a signboard.

Awhad said these stops would be upgraded through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. “In exchange for providing high-tech stops, the company will be granted advertising rights for 15 years,” he explained.

The upgraded stops are planned to be solar-powered and will feature two CCTV cameras, a public address system, and digital display boards showing bus schedules. Provision of dustbins and, where feasible, drinking water facilities is also planned.

Story continues below this ad

Awhad was speaking at a public dialogue organised by the Sajag Nagrik Manch at the IMDR College auditorium. PMPML Joint Managing Director Alice Pore, Sajag Nagrik Manch president Vivek Velankar, and Sanjay Shitole and Jugal Rathi of PMPML Pravasi Manch were also present at the event.

Residents put forwad many demands

At the dialogue, Pune residents put forward a range of demands that underscored the gap between existing services and commuter expectations. Residents called for zero breakdowns on routes, safe and accessible boarding and alighting arrangements, particularly at Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes, and digital schedule boards at all stops.

Many also pressed for special fare concessions for students and workers, the introduction of daily passes priced at Rs 50, and the availability of weekly passes. Commuters also sought bus stops near schools, colleges and corporate offices, and requested non-stop or limited-stop services on high-traffic corridors. Streamlining the pass system and ensuring complaints are tracked and resolved swiftly were among the other concerns raised.

Sanjay Shitole highlighted the need for better suburban connectivity, and called for a review of concession policies to address the specific requirements of construction workers, persons with disabilities, and students—groups that rely most heavily on public transport but are often underserved by existing fare structures.