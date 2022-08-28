scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

PMPML bus mows down motorcyclist on Alandi Road

Police said the incident took place around 1.30 pm on Friday, when the driver of a speeding electric bus applied brakes suddenly near the Army Public School.

Some passengers inside the bus were also injured in the incident,the police said. (Representational/File)

Police have booked the driver of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus, which mowed down a motorcyclist on Alandi Road on Friday.

The victim, identified as Mahesh Patole, was a resident of Vishrantwadi.

The driver lost control of the four-wheeler, which then rammed into a motorcycle, causing the death of its rider, Mahesh Patole.

The driver lost control of the four-wheeler, which then rammed into a motorcycle, causing the death of its rider, Mahesh Patole.

Some passengers inside the bus were also injured in the incident,the police said.

The sleuths have booked the bus driver under sections 279, 336, 337 and 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code. Sections of the Motor Vehicles Act were also slapped against him.

