PMPML bus knocks down 66-yr-old woman

Angry mob pelt stones on 2 PMPML buses

Increasing number of road accidents is turning out to be a nagging problem in Hadapsar. A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus ran over the hand of a 66-year-old woman in Hadapsar on Thursday afternoon. Angry mob pelted stones on two PMPML buses causing tension in the area for sometime.

Police records show that in the last year,as many as 23 persons were killed and 21 suffered from severe injuries in various road mishaps in the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station. Majority of the road mishaps had occurred on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route on the Pune-Solapur road.

At around 2.30 pm on Thursday,a lady Sushila Mhasu Wagh (66) was crossing the road near Manohar Cloth Centre on Pune-Solapur road in Hadapsar,when a PMPML bus (Nigdi – Hadapsar route) heading towards Hadapsar bus depot knocked her down.

Wagh collapsed on the road and her right hand was crushed under the front wheel of the bus. Following the incident,angry mob started pelting stones on the bus stones on the bus. The mob also pelted stones on another PMPML bus (Kothrud – Hadapsar route). Drivers of the both the buses escaped from the spot after the incident.

Police reached the spot and admitted Wagh to a private hospital. Sources at the hospital said that it was difficult to cure her hand. Meanwhile,the Hadapsar police arrested Manik Baban Gangavane,driver of the Nigdi- Hadapsar bus for careless driving. Police Inspector V S Sonawane is investigating the case.

Residents say that the road below the Hadapsar flyover is narrow. The BRTS buses do not use flyover.

So the BRTS buses use the narrow road below the flyover,causing accidents. At least three accidents have taken place on this stretch in last one-month.

About a month ago,municipal commissioner Praveensingh Pardeshi,during his visit at Hadapsar had assured to construct a tunnel for pedestrians along the BRTS route. He also assured that BRTS buses would be allowed to travel over the flyover. As none of the assurances were fulfilled,members of the Hadapsar Action Committee have threatened to launch “Hadapsar Bandh” agitation.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App