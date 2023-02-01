PMPML bus hits 2 visually impaired students in Pune, driver booked

A speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on Tuesday hit two visually impaired students near Garware College on Karve Road in Pune, leaving them injured. The bus driver has been booked under various charges, including rash driving, the police said.

The police identified the victims as Vaibhav Vishnu Kshirsagar (21) and Mayuri Murlidhar Garud (24), both residents of a government hostel in Moshi in Pimpri Chinchwad.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Deccan police station on Tuesday evening. As per the FIR, around 11 am, a PMPML bus on Pune Railway Station-NDA gate route hit the two visually impaired students who were walking on the roadside near Garware College.

After receiving information, a police team from Deccan police station rushed to the spot. The injured students were admitted to a hospital for treatment with the help of citizens.

The police booked the PMPML bus driver, Shivdas Kale (35), under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.