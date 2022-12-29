PMPML bus brake fails, hits multiple vehicles at Wakdewadi

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus suffered brake failure and then rammed on multiple vehicles on its route, leaving a few persons injured, at Wakdewadi on the old Pune Mumbai highway, around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The incident created a major panic in the area for some time. Teams of Pune city police and Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the spot after receiving information and got the road cleared.

Fire officer Kamlesh Chowdhari said, “We got a call around 8.20 am about the accident. When we reached the spot it was known that possibly due to brake failure a PMPML bus going towards Pune side hit several vehicles one after the other at Wakdewadi.”

“We observed three cars, two motorcycles, one small tempo and one big tempo were hit. The PMPML bus stopped after hitting the big “407” tempo. A woman inside a car was left injured and taken to a hospital. Also, a motorcycle rider and the bus driver were known to have received injuries in the incident. We got information that a victim was caught between the vehicles hit during the mishap. But when we went to the spot, the victims were shifted to hospital by people and cops. PMPML bus as well as some private vehicles were damaged,” said Chowdhari.

Meanwhile, a police team along with the firemen cleared the road to ensure proper flow of traffic. Pune city police have initiated a probe into the incident to confirm the sequence of events and cause behind the mishap.