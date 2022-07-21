Pune Infra Watch: In latest flip-flop, PMRDA to prepare fresh DPR for 65-metre-wide inner ring road

After spending Rs 4.4 crore for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for a 110-metre-wide inner ring road in the metropolitan region, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has now decided to dump it and prepare a fresh DPR for the 128-km road for which the width would be reduced to 65 metres.

The PMRDA had first proposed a 90-metre-wide inner ring road in the metropolitan region but its width was increased to 110 metres to match that of the proposed outer ring road to be developed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), especially given both the ring roads are expected to have a common stretch of 40 km. Accordingly, the PMRDA undertook the work of preparing the DPR for the 110-metre-wide inner ring road at Rs 5.79 crore and almost 90 per cent of it was completed by a private agency.

However, the PMRDA recently decided to reduce the width of the inner ring road to 65 metres citing that there would already be an outer ring road which is 110 metres wide and did not accept the DPR being prepared by the agency. “The agency refused to prepare a new DPR for the 65-metre inner ring road. Thus, the PMRDA is appointing a new agency for this,” said a PMRDA official.

According to officials, the 40-km common stretch with the outer ring road has been handed over to the MSRDC for development while the work on the 6.19 km stretch from Wagholi to Lohegaon has already been undertaken. Thus, the new DPR will be only for the remaining 81.89 km.

The private agency will have to prepare and submit the DPR and estimates for work including, plan and profile with detailed road cross sections to be adopted based on traffic and pedestrian needs, said officials.

Also Read | Pune Infra Watch: PMPML to install boom barriers at 148 junctions on BRTS lanes

The plans should show the location of existing underground and overhead public utilities, they added. The consultant should prepare a report identifying and covering various utilities which are likely to be installed soon to enable the PMRDA to prepare a coordinated plan for simultaneous implementation, they said.

Meanwhile, the MSRDC has speeded up the acquisition of land for the development of the outer ring road with the hope of starting the work by the end of the year.