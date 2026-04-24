PMC’s repair of flyover set for demolition in a year faces opposition ire

The Pune civic body spent Rs 5.86 crore to repair a flyover constructed in 2003 at Gadital in Hadapsar on the Pune-Solapur road, which is now set to be demolished in a year to reconstruct a double decker bridge along with the metro route. This has led to the opposition raising concerns over the waste of money on repair work when a new bridge is to be constructed soon.

“The Pune district collector directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct a structural audit of all the bridges and flyovers in the city. Of the 99 bridges and flyovers, 17 have been identified as needing repair, and the flyover at Gadital in Hadapsar is one of them,” said Dinkar Gojare, in charge of the civic Traffic department.