PMC’s repair of flyover set for demolition in a year faces opposition ire

Opposition leaders are questioning the civic body's multi-crore "emergency" repairs on a structure destined for the wrecking ball to make way for the Pune Metro.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneApr 24, 2026 06:45 PM IST
PMC flyover repair controversyThe bridge will be replaced by a double-decker Metro structure. (File/Representational)
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The Pune civic body spent Rs 5.86 crore to repair a flyover constructed in 2003 at Gadital in Hadapsar on the Pune-Solapur road, which is now set to be demolished in a year to reconstruct a double decker bridge along with the metro route. This has led to the opposition raising concerns over the waste of money on repair work when a new bridge is to be constructed soon.

“The Pune district collector directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct a structural audit of all the bridges and flyovers in the city. Of the 99 bridges and flyovers, 17 have been identified as needing repair, and the flyover at Gadital in Hadapsar is one of them,” said Dinkar Gojare, in charge of the civic Traffic department.

He said the flyover at Gadital was constructed in 2003 by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and was designed to take loads of vehicles weighing 10 to 12 tons but now heavy vehicles were using it so strengthening it was required.

The Pune metro alignment passes through the same route so it has been decided to construct a double decker bridge in the stretch with vehicle traffic on first floor and metro rail on second floor. “There have been meetings with Pune metro officers and they have conveyed that it would take one to one and half years to start work on the double decker bridge,” said Gojare adding that it was necessary to take repair work of the existing flyover on emergency basis.

He said the double decker bridge on Solapur road will be partially developed by Pune metro and remaining by Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).

NCP and leader of opposition Nilesh Nikam asked why Rs six crore is being spent on its repair if the flyover has to be demolished and reconstructed along with the metro route flyovers in a year or so in eight months.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Nitin Gawde asked why the PMC was not preparing a Development Plan (DP) of the surrounding road so that traffic can be diverted off the main road where bridge construction will take place.

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BJP leader and standing committee chairperson Srinath Bhimale said the repair work includes the maintenance of expansion joints and bearings on the flyover, crack filling, epoxy grouting, carbon laminating, and scaffolding.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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