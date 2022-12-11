scorecardresearch
PMC’s property tax officer manhandled, FIR lodged

PUNE CITY Police has booked a man for allegedly manhandling a property tax officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The officer, Vasant Sutar (57), lodged the first information report in this case at the Koregaon Park police station on Friday.

But a person at the spot allegedly abused and manhandled the officer. Police have booked the man under sections 353 (causing disturbance in government work), 323, 504, 506, 332 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code.

