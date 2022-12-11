PMC’s property tax officer manhandled, FIR lodged

PUNE CITY Police has booked a man for allegedly manhandling a property tax officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The officer, Vasant Sutar (57), lodged the first information report in this case at the Koregaon Park police station on Friday.

According to civic officials, Sutar had gone to an office located in Jewel House building in Koregaon Park with a seizure warrant for sealing the property and recovering dues on Thursday.

But a person at the spot allegedly abused and manhandled the officer. Police have booked the man under sections 353 (causing disturbance in government work), 323, 504, 506, 332 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code.