PMC’s property tax amnesty scheme extended till Jan 26

With an increase in demand to extend the deadline for the amnesty scheme, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline to January 26.

The PMC had launched the amnesty scheme to encourage defaulters to settle property tax dues. The scheme enabled a discount of 80 per cent in the fine amount for non-payment of property tax on time. It was implemented from October 2 to November 30 for properties with dues less than Rs 50 lakh. A total of 1,14,483 property owners availed the benefit of the scheme and Rs 354.88 crore was collected by PMC through the amnesty scheme.

“There was a demand from citizens and corporators to extend the amnesty scheme. Thus, the standing committee has given its approval to it. Those clearing dues by December 31 will get a 75 per cent discount in fine amount, while those clearing between January 1 to 26 will get discount of 70 per cent in penalty,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of standing committee.

There are total of 10.61 lakh properties in civic jurisdiction and around 7.5 lakh properties have paid their tax for the year. The PMC has set a revenue collection target of Rs 2,300 crore in the current financial year, but could collect just over Rs 900 crore from regular tax payers. The amnesty scheme helped increase collection by an additional Rs 354 crore.

The PMC, to increase its revenue, is planning to withdraw the rebate on property tax given to those implementing environment-friendly measures, but have failed to continue its implementation after the start.

