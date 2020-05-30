PMC’s latest worry: After laser focus on curbing Covid in containment zones, cases outside rising

Even the ward offices earlier relatively unaffected by the pandemic – Aundh-Baner, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar and Sinhagad Road — have seen the number of cases rise to 20, 27, 42 and 127, respectively. Even the ward offices earlier relatively unaffected by the pandemic – Aundh-Baner, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar and Sinhagad Road — have seen the number of cases rise to 20, 27, 42 and 127, respectively.

Officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has focused most of its efforts on micro-containment zones to keep coronavirus cases under control, are concerned about the increasing number of cases outside these zones.

As per available data, in the fourth phase of the lockdown, from May 18 to May 29, 1,269 new cases were reported in containment zones, but as many as 800 were reported from outside containment zones.

From May 3 to May 17, 25.36 per cent of total cases were reported from then non-containment zone areas, but this percentage has increased to 38.67 from May 18 to May 29.

Even the ward offices earlier relatively unaffected by the pandemic – Aundh-Baner, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar and Sinhagad Road — have seen the number of cases rise to 20, 27, 42 and 127, respectively.

While Pune district is in the ‘red zone’, with over 7,000 cases, the PMC, with thousands of cases, is one of the civic bodies also categorised as a red zone. But instead of imposing stringent restrictions on the entire city, civic officials had decided to segregate the worst-hit areas into micro-containment zones. While these micro-containment zones still followed strict lockdown norms, rules for the rest of the city were eased, and shops and markets were allowed to reopen.

At the end of the third phase of the lockdown, 1,242 cases were reported from the 69 micro-containment zones in the city, and 422 cases from outside these zones. At the beginning of the fourth phase of the lockdown, PMC removed 24 zones from the list and added 20 zones, taking the total number of micro-containment zones to 65.

Initially, the ruling BJP in the PMC had opposed the civic administration’s move to declare micro-containment zones, with Mayor Murlidhar Mohol publicly expressing displeasure about relaxing lockdown norms in the rest of the city. However, he later extended his support, saying the lockdown couldn’t be permanent but testing facilities should be increased to contain the spread of disease.

