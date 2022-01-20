PMC’s fund for health insurance of urban poor gets over in 9 months

THE ONGOING pandemic has impacted the financial planning of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as the Rs 45 crore funds of the civic body meant for health cover of urban poor are over within nine months of the current financial year, forcing the civic administration to seek additional funds to meet the expenditure for the hospitalised urban poor.

The PMC has been implementing the urban poor health insurance scheme for the past few years. As per the health insurance scheme for the urban poor, the PMC enrols slum dwellers with an annual income of maximum Rs one lakh by charging them an annual fee of Rs 200 per family. The civic body pays the medical bill for their treatment for serious ailment in private hospitals empanelled with the PMC. There are over 10,000 registered families benefitting under the scheme. In 2020-21, the PMC had made a budgetary provision of Rs 42 crore for meeting the expenditure of health insurance scheme for urban poor and the entire allocation was exhausted. So, an additional Rs 11.99 crore were spent on paying bills for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

In 2021-22, the PMC increased the budgetary provision to Rs 45 crore for health insurance scheme for urban poor and it had to incur an expenditure of Rs 44.63 crore by December 21. It has left the civic health department face difficulty in implementing the scheme for other beneficiaries. “The PMC has decided to sanction an additional Rs 2.94 crore to meet the estimated expenditure on health insurance scheme for urban poor in the next three months,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of standing committee.

Earlier in the financial year, the PMC had decided to increase health insurance limit from Rs one lakh to Rs 3 lakh for urban poor for treatment of patients suffering due to Mucormycosis.

A month ago, the PMC had to provide Rs 1.5 crore additional funds to meet the medical expenditure of corporators as Rs 2.7 crore of budgetary provision got over in the first eight months of the financial year.