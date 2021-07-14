PMC’s first duty for merged villages: Pay Rs 4.27 cr to clear electricity bill dues

The ruling BJP in PMC has been demanding Rs 10,000 crore from the state government for development of basic civic facilities in these villages citing the need of proper roads, storm drains, network of sewage lines, water supply lines and so on. (File)

Within a fortnight of merging 23 villages with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the civic body has started facing the financial impact of the move as it has to shell out Rs 4.27 crore to clear the electricity bill dues of these new areas under its jurisdiction.

“The state government merged 23 new villages in PMC and directed it to take over the responsibilities of these areas along with the existing civic facilities. Most of the villages have not paid the electricity bills for various facilities and if these dues are not cleared, then there will be discontinuation of power supply and cause inconvenience to citizens,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC standing committee.

“The process of taking over the civic properties is going on along with transferring the electricity metres in the name of PMC. However, it has been found that the electricity dues of various civic facilities in these areas total to Rs 4.27 crore and the power utility has started to discontinue power supply,” said Rasane adding that the standing committee has given its approval to immediately clear the dues.

The highest dues of Rs 1.87 crore is in Wagholi followed by Rs 71.90 lakh in Holkarwadi and Rs 66.41 lakh in Bavdhan Budruk. There are no dues in Nanded, Sanasnagar and Manjari villages.

The ruling BJP in PMC has been demanding Rs 10,000 crore from the state government for development of basic civic facilities in these villages citing the need of proper roads, storm drains, network of sewage lines, water supply lines and so on.