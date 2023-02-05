scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
PMC’s city engineer registers FIR against twitter handle for posting ‘defamatory content’

When contacted, LRO stated, "LRO won't comment on the issue as agencies have already launched an investigation regarding our tweet…."

LRO also mentioned in the tweet they would write to Devendra Fadnavis (deputy chief minister and home minister) and Income Tax department seeking FIR and inquiry against the two PMC officers. (Express Photo)
PRASHANT WAGHMARE, city engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation, has filed a complaint with the Pune city police against the owner of a twitter handle ‘Legal Rights Observatory – LRO’ for allegedly posting defamatory and false content against him.

An FIR was registered at Shivajinagar police station on Friday under sections 499 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

LRO is an outfit involved in ‘legal activism.’ In a tweet on February 2, LRO has made allegations against Waghmare and Madhav Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) of PMC for “establishing illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshi hawkers in exchange of money”.

LRO also mentioned in the tweet they would write to Devendra Fadnavis (deputy chief minister and home minister) and Income Tax department seeking FIR and inquiry against the two PMC officers.

Waghmare claimed in his FIR that false and defamatory content was posted from the twitter handle. Investigation officer of this case, assistant commissioner of police Narayan Shirgaonkar said, “We have launched a probe into this case. We have contacted Twitter and Gmail seeking information about the twitter handle against which the complaint has been lodged.”

When contacted, LRO stated, “LRO won’t comment on the issue as agencies have already launched an investigation regarding our tweet….”

Meanwhile, LRO also tweeted on February 3 that they have formally lodged a complaint ‘tax evasion petition’ against the two PMC officers at the Income Tax department “for disproportionate assets amassed through establishing infiltrators on
streets.”

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 02:20 IST
