PMC issued stop work notices to 220 construction sites in two months

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the ARAI survey of 2022 revealed that the construction industry is one of the major contributors to air pollution and PM10 particles through construction is 23 percent in polluted air.

Increasing air pollution due to construction dust in the city raising health concerns of citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said it was planning to make it mandatory for all construction of 1,000 sq meter area and more to install air quality sensors at site which would be tracked through live board by the civic administration.

As per the guidelines of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), it has been made mandatory for construction structures of area with 5000 sq meter and more area. “There are 650 structures under construction having an area of more than 5000 sq meters. 175 of them have so far have installed the air quality sensors at construction sites and the remaining have been directed to install air quality sensors as early as possible and link them to the dash board of PMC,” said City Engineer Annirudha Pawaskar.