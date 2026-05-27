After years of tanker dependence, PMC water finally reaches Mohammed Wadi society

Homebuyers in the area were promised PMC water connections as early as 2017, but the project remained stalled for years due to pending connectivity issues linked to the Katraj water line.

Written by Nilambari Salunke

For years, residents in Mohammed Wadi, Undri, NIBM and nearby localities watched water tankers line up outside their society gates every morning, a routine that had quietly become part of daily life in some of Pune’s fastest-growing residential pockets. On Wednesday afternoon, that finally changed.

Water from the Mohammed Wadi overhead water tank reached Ganga Florentina society for the first time on Wednesday, nearly a decade after residents first moved into the area and years after promises of a regular PMC water connection were made.

Though Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the project last week, the first actual supply reached the society only on Wednesday as civic officials began flushing pipelines and conducting chlorine and quality tests.