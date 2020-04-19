PMC war room dashboard shows maximum cases in Bhawani Peth, highest number of deaths in 61 to 70 age group

On Sunday, 18 patients were discharged, the maximum in one day, after they were tested negative for the infection. (Representational Image) On Sunday, 18 patients were discharged, the maximum in one day, after they were tested negative for the infection. (Representational Image)

The COVID-19 response war room dashboard prepared by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) shows areas under Bhawani Peth ward office has maximum coronavirus cases. An analysis of 501 cases and 46 deaths also shows that the highest number of deaths have been reported in the age group of 61 and 70. In this age group, 22 men and 19 women were infected.

Eleven patients who died were in the age group of 51 to 60, in which 34 men and 31 women were infected. The presentation was released by Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal. Till April 17, the PMC has registered 501 cases. A total of 33 persons have been cured and discharged.

Among the 501 cases, 13 had travel history and 50 are those who came in contact with patients with travel history. However, remaining 438 cases till April 17 have been traced through various clinics, hospitals and the ongoing PMC survey.

On Sunday, 18 patients were discharged, the maximum in one day, after they were tested negative for the infection.

A total of 58 men and 32 women in the age group of 31 to 40 have been infected. This age group has registered four deaths. There have been two deaths in the age group of 21 to 30, in which 50 men and 34 women were infected. As many as 22 males and 15 females were infected in the age group 11 to 20 and 17 boys and 16 girls in the age group 0 to 10. No deaths have been recorded in the age groups 0 to 10 and 11 to 20.

There are 15 men and eight women in the age group 71 to 80, which recorded four deaths.

Areas under Bhawani Peth ward office have the highest COVID-19 cases. The break-up, as per wards, shows that there are 130 people who are infected in areas under Bhawani Peth, followed by 63 in areas under Visrambaugwada ward office and 61 in areas under Dhole Patil ward office.

Areas under Yerawada-Kalas Dhanori ward office recorded a total of 48 cases, followed by 33 under Shivajinagar-Ghole Road ward office and 30 under Sahkarnagar-Dhankawadi ward office.

Areas under Wanowri-Ramtekdi ward office have 25 cases while another 21 were recorded at Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office areas. Bibwevadi ward office areas have 20 cases while Kondhwa-Yevlewadi and Warje-Karvenagar ward office areas have nine cases each.

74 flu clinics, 375 beds at PMC-run COVID care centres

Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer, PMC, said 5,036 high-risk and low-risk contacts of persons with COVID-19 were traced through surveys and house-to-house mobile van check-ups. There are 74 flu clinics, and of 823 persons referred here, four were diagnosed with COVID-19. There are five COVID care centres where persons with mild symptoms are admitted. The bed capacity across these five centres is 375 and presently 202 are occupied. There are 953 beds across Naidu (106), Sassoon (100), Symbiosis (500), Aundh district hospital (112) and Bharati (135) hospitals. At Symbiosis, Sassoon and Bharati hospitals, there are 85 dedicated ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. At private hospitals, there are 270 isolation beds and 61 ICU beds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.