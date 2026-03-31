No more riverbed roads: CM Fadnavis directs PMC to build elevated corridor to Nanded City

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the PMC to submit a proposal for a new elevated road spanning from Vithalwadi Temple to Nanded City (File photo).

Following the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) intervention that halted and later led to the demolition of a riverside road from Vithalwadi to Warje, the Maharashtra government has shifted its focus to an alternative solution. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a proposal for a new elevated road spanning from Vithalwadi Temple to Nanded City.

The directive follows a sustained demand from local legislator and Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal, who represents the Parvati constituency.

“The construction of an elevated road from Vithalwadi Temple to Nanded City is in the larger public interest,” CM Fadnavis stated in a communication to the Urban Development ministry. Following this, Secretary Shivaji Chavan urged the PMC to immediately prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Chief Minister’s Office.