No more riverbed roads: CM Fadnavis directs PMC to build elevated corridor to Nanded City

In 2017, the NGT ordered the demolition of a riverside road from Vithalwadi to Warje, resulting in a loss of Rs 27 crore to the PMC.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMar 31, 2026 05:33 PM IST
PMC roadChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the PMC to submit a proposal for a new elevated road spanning from Vithalwadi Temple to Nanded City (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

Following the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) intervention that halted and later led to the demolition of a riverside road from Vithalwadi to Warje, the Maharashtra government has shifted its focus to an alternative solution. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit a proposal for a new elevated road spanning from Vithalwadi Temple to Nanded City.

The directive follows a sustained demand from local legislator and Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal, who represents the Parvati constituency.

“The construction of an elevated road from Vithalwadi Temple to Nanded City is in the larger public interest,” CM Fadnavis stated in a communication to the Urban Development ministry. Following this, Secretary Shivaji Chavan urged the PMC to immediately prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Chief Minister’s Office.

Learning from NGT setback

The current push for an elevated design is a direct response to the failure of the previous riverside road project. Initially, the PMC attempted to build a road alongside the Mutha River by raising the land and creating embankments.

However, civic activists challenged the project, arguing it would restrict the river’s flow. In 2017, the NGT ordered the PMC to stop all work on the Vithalwadi-Warje stretch, demolish the embankments to prevent potential flooding, and restore the riverbed to its original state.

The PMC had already spent Rs 20 crore on the initial construction and was forced to spend an additional Rs 7 crore to comply with the demolition order.

“For PMC, the proposal of an elevated road will include environmental management plans to mitigate adverse environmental impact due to the implementation of the project. In addition, a water environment study would have to be carried out to determine the nature and frequency of possible flooding, water quality, water use, fauna species and habitats,” said a civic officer.

Story continues below this ad

A survey focusing on the socio-economic and health environment will be conducted to assess the activities and individuals potentially affected by the project. In addition, an ecological survey will be performed to evaluate the condition of the local flora and fauna. Furthermore, the PMC will need to conduct a detailed study of the impact of traffic, as well as assessments of noise and air quality.

Incidentally, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, residing in the Mutha River area, has urged Pune Metro to reconsider its plan for a metro route midway along the existing Sinhagad road and to either construct it along the Mutha River or along the canal route from Khadakwasla to Swargate.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 31: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments