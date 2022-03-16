Pune: On Day 1, PMC administrator announces drive against encroachments on roads, footpaths

After taking over as administrator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on his first day in charge has issued orders to make the roads and footpaths free of encroachments by removing all illegal structures with immediate effect.

“The PMC will conduct anti-encroachment drives across the city to remove encroachments on roads, footpaths and on the flanks of any building. The material of hawkers will be seized,” said Madhav Jagtap, deputy municipal commissioner and incharge of the anti-encroachment department of the PMC.

Jagtp said that the civic body would completely remove the encroachments on streets and footpaths while ensuring rehabilitation of authorised hawkers at designated locations. “The material of unauthorised hawkers would be seized and legal action will be initiated against them,” he said.

The civic administration has also decided to remove illegal pandals and structures blocking the city roads. He urged the people to remove these structures themselves before any civic action.

The encroachments on roads and footpaths are causing traffic issues in the area, he said. The open spaces are used illegally for restaurants and other commercial purposes, he added.

The PMC will take action against people who put up illegal flex, banners and flags in the city, he said. The civic administration will also take action against illegally occupied spaces by political party leaders in the city, he added.

Meanwhile, the administrator has directed ward officers and heads of all civic departments to reserve time to meet citizens four days a week to hear their grievances and resolve them.