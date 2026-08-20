Pune civic body starts planning 1.7 km twin tunnel, NCP seeks to cancel one arm

Meanwhile, the opposition NCP has urged changing the alignment of the proposed Kothrud-Panchvati tunnel and cancel the Janwadi-Panchvati tunnel.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 08:06 PM IST
The PMC seeks to start the construction as early as possible and will appoint a project management consultant who will analyse traffic survey data in addition to other things.The PMC seeks to start the construction as early as possible and will appoint a project management consultant who will analyse traffic survey data in addition to other things. (AI generated)
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To curb traffic on Senapati Bapat Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to move forward with implementing a 2017 proposal to construct a 1.7 km long road tunnel across Vetal Tekdi connecting Kothrud to Panchvati and Janwadi to Panchvati.

However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has urged the civic body to cancel one arm of the tunnel from Kothrud to Pashan citing the decision to implement the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and Balbharati-Paudphata link road.

“The objective of this consultancy is to conduct feasibility studies and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to firm up the Authority’s requirements to construct the road tunnel as well as assessing the requirements in a clear and predictable manner,” said Dinkar Gojare, incharge of PMC’s Project department.

The PMC seeks to start the construction as early as possible and will appoint a project management consultant who will analyse traffic survey data in addition to other things.

The consultant will be responsible for the project’s environmental impact and obtain environment-related statutory clearances required prior to construction, Gojare said.

a 1.7 km long road tunnel across Vetal Tekdi connecting Kothrud to Panchvati and Janwadi to Panchvati. A 1.7 km long road tunnel is planned across Vetal Tekdi connecting Kothrud and Janwadi to Panchvati. (Express Photo, enhanced with AI)

Meanwhile, the opposition NCP has urged changing the alignment of the proposed Kothrud-Panchvati tunnel and cancel the Janwadi-Panchvati tunnel.

“Once both the HCMTR and Balbharti to Paud Phata road start to operate, traffic in Kothrud, Erandwane and surrounding areas will reduce greatly. Therefore, there will be no need to construct a separate tunnel or road from Janwadi area in the future,” said NCP leader Nilesh Nikam, who is also the leader of opposition in PMC.

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He added that there was limited space to construct roads in Janwadi, PMC Colony, Hirvichal, Ramoshiwadi and Pachpandav Society. He said if the main entrance to the tunnel was placed there, a large number of local residents will have to be displaced, he said.

“These residents are families affected by the Panshet flood of 1961. It would be unfair to resettle them again. If a decision is taken to resettle about 20 thousand residents of this place, there will be a huge outcry and create legal obstacles. If traffic coming from the Kothrud to Panchavati tunnel is diverted into a quiet and inner residential area like Panchavati, there will be a lot of traffic due to the narrow and winding roads there. As a result, the original purpose of the tunnel will not be achieved.”

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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