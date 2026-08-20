Pune civic body starts planning 1.7 km twin tunnel, NCP seeks to cancel one arm

The PMC seeks to start the construction as early as possible and will appoint a project management consultant who will analyse traffic survey data in addition to other things. (AI generated)

To curb traffic on Senapati Bapat Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to move forward with implementing a 2017 proposal to construct a 1.7 km long road tunnel across Vetal Tekdi connecting Kothrud to Panchvati and Janwadi to Panchvati.

However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has urged the civic body to cancel one arm of the tunnel from Kothrud to Pashan citing the decision to implement the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and Balbharati-Paudphata link road.

“The objective of this consultancy is to conduct feasibility studies and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to firm up the Authority’s requirements to construct the road tunnel as well as assessing the requirements in a clear and predictable manner,” said Dinkar Gojare, incharge of PMC’s Project department.