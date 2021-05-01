scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Most read

PMC to begin vaccination for 18-44 age group, pause jabs for 45 years and above due to shortage

Those eligible in third phase can get vaccinated either at Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth or Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada between 11 am and 4 pm.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
May 1, 2021 9:27:11 am
Citizens wait inside the vaccination center at Dattanagar Jambhulwadi road Health Centre to take vaccine on Monday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Amidst a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to temporarily shut vaccination for those above 45 years of age till it receives adequate supply, while it has planned to inoculate 350 persons between the ages of 18 years to 44 years in two civic hospitals on the first day of the third phase.

“Third phase of Covid vaccination drive will be starting on May 1 as per the government directions and it would make those between 18 and 44 years age eligible for the jab,” said Ashish Bharati, health chief of PMC.

He said those eligible in third phase can get vaccinated either at Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth or Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada between 11 am and 4 pm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Uncertainty over vaccine supply as all 18-44 become eligible; big chains say we are ready

“Only those who have registered themselves and scheduled their appointment at either of the two civic hospital would be given the jab,” Bharati said.

Only 350 beneficiaries in the new category would be vaccinated on May 1, he said, adding that those eligible should come at their schedule time for vaccination to avoid crowding at the center.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“There will be no walk in allowed at the two centers so the citizens should not go directly to the centers without registeration and schedule appointment,” Bharati said.

The civic health chief said the vaccination for those above 45 years age will not take place for next two days due to inadequate stock of vaccine doses. “All the other vaccination centers will remain closed on May 1 and 2. The vaccination for those above 45 years age will resume on May 3 if there is availability of doses,” he clarified.

The PMC is urging citizens not to gather at vaccination centers, Bharati said.

The PMC has so far administered more than eight lakh doses and covered 100 percent of the set target of health care workers and frontline workers with the first dose. It has also inoculated a large number of senior citizens and those above 45 years in the previous phase.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News

Advertisement
x