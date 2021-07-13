PMC urges residents to mark Bakri Eid at home, public celebrations banned

"All religious programmes are banned in the city due to Covid-19. So, residents should hold Bakri Eid prayers at home and not in a mosque or public place," said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said Monday there will be no relaxation in existing restrictions for the Bakri Eid celebration on July 21 and that residents should celebrate the festival at home instead of outside in a group.

The Bakri Eid celebrations will most likely take place on July 21

The cattle market will stay closed and animals can be purchased online or over telephone, he said, adding, “Residents should possibly do a symbolic sacrifice of the animal.”

The restrictions will be applicable in the area of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB) alongwith area under PMC.