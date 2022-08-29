scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

PMC urges residents not to pollute water bodies during Ganesh festival, puts up water tanks for immersion

The Ganesh festival is set to be celebrated from August 31 to September 9. There have been concerns over idols made of clay, plaster of paris and paint being immersed in natural water bodies causing pollution and adversely affecting aquatic life.

The PMC will set up collection centres at 191 locations where residents can donate idols instead of immersing them, Raut said. (File Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged residents to make sure Ganeshotsav is celebrated in an environment-friendly manner so that water bodies are not polluted with the immersion of idols or dumping of floor waste. It has urged that idols should be immersed in water tanks it has put up at various locations and mobile water tanks.

“Residents are appealed to not to immerse idols in natural water bodies but in other facilities that are being provided by the PMC across the city,” said Asha Raut, in-charge of the civic solid waste management department.

Raut said the PMC has put up 46 concrete tanks and 359 steel tanks at 177 locations for residents to immerse idols. “There will be as many as 200 mobile water tanks moving around the city. Residents should take maximum benefit of the facility.”

The PMC will set up collection centres at 191 locations where residents can donate idols instead of immersing them, Raut said. There will be collection centres for floral waste at all the locations where the idol immersion facility is being provided.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

There are plans of reusing the sand used for making idols, Raut said, “Many organisations have come forward to reuse the sand. The sand is a limited resource and its excavation affects the environment adversely. Also, the immersion of sand idols in natural water body increases the sludge and affects aquatic life. So, the sand will be given to sculptors for reuse. The collection centres for sand idols can be checked on http://www.punaravartan.org.&#8221;

The PMC also urged residents to segregate floral waste and not mix it with food waste, which is used to create manure supplied to farmers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:00:24 pm
