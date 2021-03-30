PMC urges private hospitals to follow state govt’s discharge policy for Covid patients

The Covid-19 surge in the city has put pressure on the civic administration to provide beds for patients.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday urged private hospitals to follow the state government’s discharge policy, which mandates that hospitalised patients be discharged on the tenth day of admission without undergoing another Covid-19 test if they don’t have fever for three consecutive days.

The Covid-19 surge in the city has put pressure on the civic administration to provide beds for patients. As on Tuesday morning, the city had only two vacant ICU beds with ventilator, eight for ICU without ventilator and 163 Isolation beds with oxygen for Covid-19 patients. The PMC has directed all big private hospitals to reserve up to 80 per cent of their total operational beds for Covid-19 patients from April 1. The civic administration is also working on increasing the number of beds at the jumbo Covid hospital in CoEP.

“We first speak to the patient or their relatives about the condition of the patient to ascertain whether they really require hospitalisation. If they fit the criteria of emergency need of treatment, then they are allotted beds while those with mild or no symptoms are asked to remain in home isolation. Now, institutional isolation in Covid Care Centres (CCC) is also recommended to patients,” said a civic officer at the PMC’s war room assigned to allocate beds for Covid patients.

By directing private hospitals to follow the discharge policy of the state government, the civic administration intends to ensure that needy patients get beds during emergencies. Accordingly, Covid patients with mild, very mild or no symptoms who are admitted to a hospital, should twice a day have their temperature checked for fever as well as their oxygen saturation levels.

“If patients have no fever for three consecutive days on the seventh till the ninth day since showing symptoms, then they should be discharged on day 10 after screening. There is no need for a laboratory test for Covid-19 during discharge from hospital,” said a civic officer.

On reports that some housing societies in parts of the city were demanding negative Covid-19 reports before allowing recovered patients to move about freely, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “There is no such order that cured and recovered patients should submit negative report to housing society after the isolation period.”

