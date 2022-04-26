PMC urges families of Covid victims to submit accurate info for compensation

AFTER IT received nearly 16,000 applications seeking compensation from families of Covid-19 victims, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned the kin of the deceased to not submit incorrect documents for the claim, as they may face legal action if they do so.

Pune city has recorded nearly 9,500 Covid deaths since the start of pandemic. The Union government has announced compensation of Rs 50,000 for families of Covid-19 victims. If the death has taken place before March 20, then the family members have to submit the claim application within 60 days, and if the death has taken place after March 20, then the application should be submitted within 90 days.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has appealed local residents to submit the applications before the deadline on mahacovid19relief.in .

“The PMC has been assigned nearly 16,000 claim applications and we are scrutinising them before giving a go ahead,” said Vidya Nagmode, assistant health officer of PMC who has the responsibility of verifying and clearing each claim application.

She said that there are instances when the family of the Covid-19 victim has filed a double application, or when the death has taken place outside the PMC jurisdiction.

“The civic body has also found that few of the applications have incorrect information and documents for claiming compensation,” said Nagmode.

Meanwhile, the PMC has cleared nearly 2,000 applications after scrutiny for compensation, she said, adding, “We have urged citizens to submit correct information and documents for claims as those trying to get compensation by submitting incorrect information and documents are liable to face two years’ imprisonment and a fine.”