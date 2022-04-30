scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
PMC urges eligible citizens to get second dose at the earliest

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 30, 2022 12:14:40 am
Covid-19 vaccination underway at Mavle hospital, Pune, on Thursday after a gap of one week.

With around five lakh persons yet to complete their vaccination process, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to all eligible citizens to get their shots to protect themselves from a possible next Covid wave.

“The eligible citizens who have so far not taken the second dose of Covid vaccine should take it as early as possible at the nearest civic facility to protect themselves from the possible Covid wave. Also, the citizens who have taken second dose nine months or 39 weeks ago and have not suffered from Covid in last three months should take the precaution dose as early as possible,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

PMC health officer Suryakant Deokar said, “There must be around 5 lakh citizens who are either eligible for their second dose or precautionary dose in civic hospital but have not taken it so far.”

The PMC is presently administering first and second dose for eligible citizens of 12 years and above age while the precautionary doses are being administered to all citizens above 60 years along with frontline workers and health care professionals.

“The vaccination drive in PMC was launched on a war footing on January 16 last year and it was noticed that there were no serious symptoms among the vaccinated citizens. Demand for treatment in ICU had also reduced after the start of the vaccination drive,” Deokar said, adding that vaccination proved to be of help in containing the spread of the viral infection.

