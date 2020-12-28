PMC urges banks to provide loans to property tax defaulters

The civic administration has reached out to a few banks in the city to help defaulters raise money through loans and aid them in clearing their property tax dues, he said.

After collecting revenue for property tax worth almost Rs 350 crore from its amnesty scheme till date, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in a bid to further increase its revenue collection, has come up with an initiative to provide loans to defaulters for clearing their dues.

“So far, the amnesty scheme has helped the civic body increase its revenue collection from property tax by Rs 350 crore. There are many defaulters that are unable to clear the dues to problems arising in their earnings due to the pandemic,” said Vilas Kanade, joint municipal commissioner and incharge of the PMC property tax department.

Suvarnayug Sahakari Bank, Saraswat Sahakari Bank and Janata Sahakari Bank are three banks which have shown interest in providing loans to defaulters of property tax. Kanade said that defaulters should approach the banks themselves as loans would be provided to them as per the given bank’s rules.

The PMC has also set up a coordinating cell for bank officials, civic administration officials and defaulters for this purpose. Local residents may avail assistance by calling 020-25501155.

“More banks should come forward to provide loans to defaulters for clearance of PMC property tax dues and help the city develop,” Kanade added.

