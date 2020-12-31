PMC urges 109 ‘missing’ Europe returnees to come forward, undergo Covid test

The civic administration has also asked all those who have returned from European countries and the Middle East after November 25 to contact the PMC.(Express file photo by Pawan Khengre)

Unable to trace 109 passengers who have returned from Europe in the days after a mutant strain of coronavirus was detected in the United Kingdom, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to the ‘missing’ passengers to approach the civic body themselves and undergo RT-PCR tests.

“The PMC has not been able to trace 109 passengers who travelled from Europe to Pune in the days before December 22 (when flights to and from UK were banned) due to incomplete or incorrect contact information given by them. The civic body is appealing these citizens to get in touch with us once their 10-days isolation period is over. It is difficult to contact you,” read a statement issued by the civic body.

It said those who have visited Europe in the last 15 days should also inform the PMC. Directives for those passengers on undergoing an RT-PCR test and isolating for a few days would remain in place until further instructions.

The PMC has already issued directives for those who return from European countries after December 22, asking them to be in institutional quarantine for seven days in a city hotel at their own cost. Those with symptoms during the period would be directly admitted to Naidu Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has decided to stop admissions at the jumbo Covid hospital in Shivajinagar, as the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped. The treatment of Covid patients will continue at Naidu Hospital while a dedicated hospital has also been set up in Baner.

