PMC undertakes special drive to vaccinate bedridden citizens against Covid-19

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a special Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate bedridden citizens at their homes or at the nearest centre. The ‘Vaccine on Wheels’ programme launched to reach out to old-age homes, mental rehabilitation centres, and physically-challenged people will now be extended for the benefit of the bedridden.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar informed that those in need of the service should send the required information to bedriddenvaccination.pune@gmail.com. The mail should include the name, address of the person along with information on the reason due to which the person is bedridden. They will have to submit a doctor’s certificate and the relatives’ consent. The civic health officials would verify the information and then give the appointment for inoculating the person, he said.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the PMC would be inoculating 1,000 eligible citizens at six centres and 500 citizens in one centre with Covaxin doses Tuesday. “The Covishield vaccine is not in stock so only Covaxin will be administered today,” he said.

The objective of the vaccination drive is to inoculate as many people as possible at their homes and at the nearest centres when that is not possible. These centres include Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada, Jayabhai Sutar hospital in Kothrud, Bindu Madhav Thackeray hospital in Karvenagar, Malti Kachi hospital in Bhavani Peth, Dashrath Bhangire hospital in Mohammadwadi, Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth and Sassoon general hospital.

Those opting for on-spot registration can visit the centre from 10 am to 3 pm while those taking appointments through online registration should take the doses from 3 pm to 8 pm at the seven centres.

The PMC has relaxed most of the restrictions in the city with economic activities allowed for shops till 8 pm on all days of the week while eateries can operate till 10 pm for providing dine-in facility. Malls, beauty parlours, salons, wellness centres have been given permission on conditions.

