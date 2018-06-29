PMC to take action against PSCDCL over e-advertising boards

The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to serve notice to the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) for installing digital advertising boards across the city without taking its permission. The issue was raised by Congress corporator Avinash Bagawe, who sought clarification from the civic administration on the digital advertising boards in the city. He said the PMC has set rules and regulations for installing advertising boards, but that the PSCDCL had put up digital advertising boards without permission. In response, Municipal Commissioner Sourabh Rao said action would be initiated against the PSCDCL for installing the boards on main roads and footpaths without the PMC’s permission. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Tushar Daundkar said the PMC had served notice in August last year to PSCDCL and a private agency for installing digital advertising boards, but there had been no response so far.

