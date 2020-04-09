Pune: PMC to suspend staffers who fail to meet target set for door-to-door survey

PMC Additional Municipal Commissioner said if the survey team faces any problems, they should inform the assistant municipal commissioner of the respective ward office. PMC Additional Municipal Commissioner said if the survey team faces any problems, they should inform the assistant municipal commissioner of the respective ward office.

With a daunting task on its hands – surveying a population of nearly 45 lakh spread across 330 sq km to check for coronavirus patients — the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not only deployed over 1,000 staffers for the exercise, it has also warned that it will suspend those who are found not discharging their duties properly.

“The PMC has decided to carry out a special door-to-door survey of each house to check for the infection, to contain the spread of the disease. It has been observed that a few of the staff are not performing their duties properly. A target is being set for them and if they fail to meet that, they will face action, ” said PMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

She said a dedicated cell has been set up to carry out the door-to-door survey. The civic staffre will have to work in two-member teams and cover 100 houses every day.

“Those not following directives for the survey and found guilty of dereliction of duty will face suspension,” said Agarwal, adding that the survey staff will get a weekly off on Sunday.

She said if the survey team faces any problems, they should inform the assistant municipal commissioner of the respective ward office.

The PMC has also decided to keep all its clinics open from 8 am to 8 pm every day. However, clinic staffers have protested against this decision, pointing out that few local residents visited civic clinics as most preferred private practitioners instead.

