PMC to survey each house near patients’ residence, readies hospital near locality

A civic hospital located in the vicinity of the residence of the three persons, all from a family, who were tested positive of coronavirus (Covid-19), is being readied for emergency situations, an official from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said Tuesday. The civic body is also set to undertake a door-to-door survey in the adjoining areas to ascertain the health of all residents.

“The PMC already has a civic hospital close to the housing society where the three patients reside. Though the three patients are at present admitted to the isolated ward of Naidu Hospital, the civic administration is not taking any chances and is preparing the civic hospital near the housing society for emergency situations,” said a civic official.

The three-storey civic hospital was completely cleaned Tuesday.

The official said that the actual door-to-door survey of the flats in the housing society would begin soon to ascertain if any other person in the society was infected after coming in contact with any of the patients.

A PMC medical officer said they have prepared a list of persons who had come in contact with the three patients since their return from the Dubai tour. “The PMC will keep a track on them by calling them every day to ascertain their health condition while urging them to stay at home,” he said.

The PMC, which had earlier cracked down on people for spitting in public places, is now considering to relaunch the drive to contain coronavirus spread.

“Those caught spitting in a public place will be penalised,” a civic official from the solid waste management department said.

City Task Force set up

The civic administration has also set up a City Task Force and appointed the civic disaster management officer as its in-charge. Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the task force would coordinate with the civic health department to take appropriate measures to tackle the situation.

Police to aid civic administration

Senior police officials said dedicated teams of the police personnel have been deployed for assisting district and civic administrations in various duties to combat the spread of the virus. “Our officers and staffers are a part of the teams formed by the district administration to track people who have come in contact with people who have tested positive of the virus,” a police officer said. The officer added,“Our teams will also help the administration to crowd control and maintain order if and when needed.”

