PMC to set up veterinary hospital for increased sterilisation of stray dogs

The veterinary hospital will have cages for 18 dogs each, a preparation room and an operation theatre will be present on the first and second floors of the hospital. (Express Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to have its own veterinary hospital, primarily to check the stray dog menace in the city by increasing sterilisation procedures. The new veterinary facility would have a capacity of operating on as many as 200 dogs at a time, PMC officials said on Wednesday.

“The existing dog pound has the capacity to operate on 99 dogs at a time. The new veterinary hospital would have double the capacity,” said a civic official, adding that a budgetary provision of Rs 4 crore had already been made for the same, but the project’s implementation was delayed due to the pandemic.

Read | Swach cooperative may hit roadblock may as PMC to appoint more agenices

The hospital will be constructed on the premises of Naidu Sewage Treatment Plant on Raja Bahadur Mill road of the city. This is adjacent to the land where PMC has planned to construct its medical college and a hospital.

The veterinary hospital would be a three-storeyed building. Its ground floor will have a parking and two large cages, which would make for restricted areas for resident dogs. Cages for 18 dogs each, a preparation room and an operation theatre will be present on the first and second floors of the hospital. On the topmost floor, there will be two halls for accommodating 14 persons on duty and three doctor rooms. It will also have two one-bedroom-hall-kitchen apartments for the doctors.

The PMC has begun the recruitment process for the hospital and will be hiring two assistant veterinary officers. “Presently, there is only one veterinary officer at the PMC. Two more posts have been created for which the recruitment process has started. Surgeons will also be deputed at the veterinary hospital,” said the civic official.

For long, the PMC has been receiving complaints regarding dog menace from residents across the city. The civic administration appoints agencies to control the stray dog population by implementing sterilisation operations. The civic official said that issues arising due to an increased pig population are also being reported and the PMC is struggling to tackle the menace.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.