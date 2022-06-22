PMC to set up free medicine distribution centres for pilgrims

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to set up free medicine distribution centres in 21 places. The sites include various bus stops on the route of Pandharpur pilgrimage across the city. Women pilgrims will also be provided free sanitary napkins at their place of stay during the two-day halt.

“Lakhs of devotees participating in the pilgrimage will enter the city on June 22 and will stay for a few days before proceeding ahead. The PMC will be providing free medical check-up, medicines, and other health facilities to them till their departure from the city,” said Ravindra Binawade, additional municipal commissioner.

He said the PMC will also be providing free Covid vaccines to eligible citizens at Mamasaheb Badade hospital and Rafi Mohammad Kidwai school. “All the PMC-run hospitals would provide free medical check-ups to all pilgrims during their stay in the city. There will be 21 centres spread across the route in the city for distribution of free medicines to pilgrims,” Binawade said.

The centres will be at Bopodi hospital, Post office on Pune-Mumbai highway, Bhagwan Shankar Mandir at Wakdewadi, Property Tax office in Kalas, Vishrantwadi chowk, Datta Mandir at Vishrantwadi, Bombat Sappers chowk, Kendriya Vidyalaya BRT station, Sangamwadi BRT station, Shivajinagar Chowk, Deendayal hospital on FC Road, Alka Chowk, Samadhan Chowk on Laxmi road, Dulya Maruti Chowk in Ganesh Peth, Palkhi Vithoba Chowk in Bhavani Peth, Triluck hotel in Bhavani Peth, Big Bazaar Chowk in Fatimanagar, Ramtekdi Bus stop, Magarpatta hospital, Gadital Bus Stop, Akashwani on Pune-Solapur Road, and Juna Jakat Naka Pune Saswad road.

The PMC will also put up sanitary napkin vending machines at all civic schools where the women pilgrims will halt for two days during the pilgrimage. The sanitary napkins will be provided free of cost.

The annual pilgrimage from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district began on June 20. The administration is expecting a large turnout considering the pilgrimage is taking place after two years of ban due to pandemic.