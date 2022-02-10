PMC to set up cancer hospital at Balewadi, another at Warje

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Standing Committee on Wednesday approved the civic administration’s proposal for setting up a Rs 700-crore hospital for treatment of cancer patients in Balewadi and a Rs 350-crore multispecialty hospital in Warje.

“The ruling BJP in PMC had declared its plan to build a cancer hospital so that poor patients can avail expensive treatment free of cost. Accordingly, the civic administration has proposed to set up a nine-member committee led by the municipal commissioner, to undertake the process for setting up the hospital,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC Standing Committee.

The proposal had pointed out that while the PMC has 47 OPDs, 18 maternity homes, one infectious disease hospital and one general hospital, there was no civic hospital for treatment of cancer patients.

The hospital will be built on PPP model on a four-acre land at Balewadi. To be built at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, work on the hospital is expected to be completed in three years. The tender process for the project will be started only after approval from relevant government agencies and the state government.

In another proposal, the civic body has proposed to start a 300-bed multispecialty hospital at a cost of Rs 350 crore in Warje, on a plot reserved for development of a hospital.

The PMC had started the process for setting up the Warje hospital in 2019 by inviting tenders but received no response. It plans to develop the hospital through PPP with some beds reserved as per the Central Government Health Scheme rate.