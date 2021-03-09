PMC to seal 3 private Covid testing labs over incomplete patient info

Agarwal said the laboratories concerned were providing incomplete information despite reminders, and a clarification was sought from them on February 25.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday decided to seal three laboratories and diagnostic centres in the city for failing to provide proper addresses of those who tested Covid positive in tests done in these labs.

In a communication to the three laboratories – Suburban Diagnostic Centre, Metropolis laboratory and Krsna laboratory in Chinchwad — Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal directed sealing of these laboratories and said no Covid-19 testing should be done there till further orders.

“The daily patient report has to be submitted by the laboratories to PMC in a specified format decided by the state government. The information received from the laboratory is compiled by the civic administration, so it is important for the laboratories to provide correct information on time,” she said.

Agarwal said the laboratories concerned were providing incomplete information despite reminders, and a clarification was sought from them on February 25. “It has been noticed that the information from the laboratory does not come in time and also the addresses of a few patients is incomplete. This was posing problems for the civic administration in tracing those patients. Contact tracing couldn’t be done on time and could lead to an increase in the number of patients,” she said.